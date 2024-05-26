Oakland firefighters battle 4-alarm fire that broke out at lumber yard

Firefighters in Oakland battled a 4-alarm blaze at a lumber yard in East Oakland, a spokesperson for the fire department said Sunday night.

The fire at Economy Lumber at 750 High St. became a 4-alarm blaze around 8:30 p.m., according to Michael Hunt with Oakland Fire.

Update 2) Incident Commander has requested a 4th ALARM for 700 High Street incident.



Area residents should close doors and windows to prevent smoke exposure. Rail traffic stopped in both directions. https://t.co/2CZ5kLLUsn pic.twitter.com/FTCQl6OUbG — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 27, 2024

People were asked to avoid the area, especially vehicles near Interstate Highway 880 near High Street, according to Hunt.

The fire department also suggests residents in the area keep windows and doors shut to prevent smoke from entering homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.