Oakland Fire Department recruiting entry-level firefighters for first time in 5 years

OAKLAND — Oakland residents and others have the opportunity for the first time in five years starting Thursday to apply for entry-level firefighter roles with the city, interim Fire Chief Damon Covington said Wednesday.

The application period continues through Aug. 9 and trainee salaries begin at $3,091.40 per month.

In the previous few years, the department has been seeking lateral candidates, which are people with previous firefighting experience. Covington is hoping that thousands of people apply.

"We just want to get the word out," Covington said in an interview. "It will be a rich firefighting career for you."

Department officials want to give Oakland residents an opportunity to become firefighters so that the department can reflect the community it serves.

"As a department, we really value diversity," Covington said.

Oakland firefighters have a chance to be challenged in every imaginable way a firefighter could be, he said, adding that the Oakland Fire Department is a desirable place to work for 30 years.

The department is short by about 100 firefighters, which forces current ones to work overtime, placing a strain on their health and work-life balance, Covington said.

This hiring effort "will get us a lot closer" to closing that gap, he said.

The fire department will be holding three academies over the next three years from this year's testing, which applicants must go through before being hired. Each academy trains 30 to 35 new firefighters.

Applicants will be tested on such things as basic math, which some people may not have done since high school. Four preparation sessions will be offered for the written test Aug. 24.

Every aspect of the testing process "we walk you through," Covington said.

Oakland fire is seeking firefighter EMTs and firefighter paramedics. An EMT can provide basic life support such as taking a person's blood pressure while a paramedic can give advanced life support such as starting an IV or intubation.

Applicants for both roles must be 18 or older by Aug. 9. Candidates can attend online open houses on Zoom on Thursday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

No paper applications are being accepted. More details about the positions can be found at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/oaklandca?keywords=fire.

For questions, candidates can call Capt. Jesse Kupers at (510-238-4040 or send an email to ofdrecruit@oaklandca.gov.