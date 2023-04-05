Update: Juvenile suspects arrested in October killing of teen brothers at Oakland house party

OAKLAND -- Two juveniles have been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two high school students at a house rented through Airbnb last October, the Oakland Police Department announced on Tuesday.



The Alameda County District Attorney has charged one of the youths with homicide, police said.



Berkeley High School brothers Angel and Jazy Sotelo died and two other youths were wounded in a shooting Oct. 1, 2022 at a home in North Oakland.



Berkeley teen brothers Angel and Jazy Soleto. CBS

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at a birthday party in the 900 block of Apgar Street near Emeryville. Upwards of 30 people were at the party when three suspects arrived in a vehicle. Two opened fire inside the home at specific people, police said.

Officers went to the home, which had been rented through Airbnb, and found multiple gunshot victims, according to police. Officers tried to save the two boys' lives, but they died at the scene, police said.



A third shooting victim located by Oakland police was taken to a hospital and survived. Emeryville police located a fourth victim, who also survived, Oakland police said.



At the time, then Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the shooting was the result of a conflict at Berkeley High School or near the school. The shooting was not group- or gang-related, he said last October.