Man found fatally shot in East Oakland overnight, city's 101st homicide of 2022

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND – A man died from a shooting as police officers were responding to a report of catalytic converter theft in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in the Glenview neighborhood of East Oakland.

Officers arrived and located the Oakland man suffering from apparent bullet wounds, according to police. He died despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, police said.

Tuesday morning's deadly shooting comes a day after the city recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, a fatal shooting in West Oakland Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821. People who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

