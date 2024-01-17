Oakland community, family mourning woman killed in hit-and-run

A vigil was held Wednesday night for an Oakland woman who was killed in a hit-and-run.

Known to her friends as "Ladybug," family and friends are mourning 59-year-old Kim Barranco's death, alongside her mother and three children. Family and community members are remembering a woman who was a beacon of light in her neighborhood.

Her grieving family is also discovering how much she was loved in her community.

Sharon Wooten, her mother said, "I'm just taking it all in. I didn't realize she affected everybody. I know I loved her. I didn't know what she did for everybody else."

Barranco was hit twice on Jan. 9 just outside of Serenity House, a place where she volunteered to help those recovering from substance abuse. She was hit just after leaving Serenity House.

Nicole Gardner from Serenity House said, "The street and the community is not the same because Ladybug is not here anymore. For her to be taken so tragically is what's hurting us more."

Those at Serenity House said there was no one quite like Barranco.

Gardner added, "She had the light inside of her that would brighten up everyone else's day."

Gardner said her smile and her hugs are two things she will miss the most. But the community will miss her desire to help those in need.

She said, "We would stand at the door and yell 'Kim! Kim!' And she would say, 'Here I come!' Just the joy of her running, coming down here to know that she was going to be of service."

Her warmth was felt by all those she touched. To remember her precious life, a community member painted ladybugs on stones which will be given out at her memorial.

Gardner said, "Even though Kim is gone, her life lives on because we know she would want us to connect with each other and embrace each other during this difficult time."

Her mother said, "That girl is a loving and a very sweet person."

Police said the driver of the first car that hit Barranco stopped and cooperated with police but the second driver fled. They are asking for the driver of a white Toyota RAV4 SUV to come forward.