Oakland Coliseum workers' lives upended with A's move to Sacramento

OAKLAND -- While the news of the A's leaving Oakland after this season hit fans hard, it is hitting the pocketbooks of stadium workers even harder.

On game day, it's not just fans who fill the Coliseum. Workers from ushers to concession stand servers are there to make the game day experience enjoyable.

"They come and see the A's but our service makes a lot of people come back," hospitality worker Tony Evans said. "You guys can't come out of your ivory towers and do the job that we do."

Evans has been in the hospitality industry for 40 years, the past 10 with the A's.

"All good things come to an end but it doesn't have to end so tragically," he said.

Tony knew this day was coming.

"I never had any confidence in (A's principal owner John Fisher) staying 'cause he really wanted to leave," Evans added. "He's been trying to leave for the last 10 years."

But Evans didn't think it would come so soon. He thought he would have a little more time to prepare for what's next. He feels betrayed and abandoned with the A's coming move to Sacramento.

"What more can we say," Evans said. "It's like John Fisher is like 'Some of you guys have been loyal to the A's for years and years. I just got in and bought it and I don't care about you guys.' That's basically what he's telling us."

Evans says many Coliseum workers are just like him -- seniors trying to find a way to supplement their social security and those who are dependent on health insurance coverage.

"At some point, I get lost for words because I feel sorry for the way this is going to impact some of my co-workers," he said. "How do we get through summer?"

It has already been a struggle. With far fewer fans in the stands, fewer employees have been needed on game days. Fewer shifts means they don't earn enough points to qualify for health coverage. Tony realizes it may be tough for a while but still he clings to hope.

"Oakland is going to bounce back," he said. "I'm positive we're going to bounce back so I'm not going to say 'bye.' I'll say 'we'll see you later.'"