Oakland celebrates LGBTQ+ community with Pride Festival

OAKLAND -- Oakland Pride returns to the East Bay city's streets as cheerful crowds fill several downtown blocks for the Sunday festival and parade.

The festival organized by Oakland Pride and Pridefest Oakland celebrates the cultures and diversity of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer+ (LGBTQ+) community in Oakland and the surrounding Bay Area.

The sprawling festivities will take up multiple blocks on and around Franklin Street in the Uptown neighborhood with four areas and three stages featuring live entertainment including headlining Canadian R&B singer Deborah Cox and Latin vocal star Diana Reyes.

The annual Oakland Pride Parade begins at 11 a.m. and travels down Broadway from 14th Street to 21st Street. While the parade is free for the public to attend, ticket purchase is required to enter the festival.

More information and advance tickets are available at the Oakland Pride website.