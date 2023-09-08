Watch CBS News

Oakland Pride celebrations begin this weekend

The largest parade to this Oakland starts today at 11:00 A.M. between 14 and 21st Street. Oakland Pride’s Vice President George Smith joined the morning team to discuss things to expect throughout the weekend at Oakland Pride. (09/08/2023)
