Oakland businesses targeted in string of early morning armed robberies

Police in Oakland are investigating a string of robberies early Monday morning where armed suspects targeted a convenience store and several gas stations.

The incidents happened at between 3 a.m. And 3:45 a.m. Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police said the first robbery was at a 7-Eleven store on Thornhill Rd., with the second one happening at a Chevron station on Pierson St. a short time later

The last two locations were a block away from each other on Martin Luther King Junior Way.

The aftermath of the robbery at the 7-Eleven revealed pieces of glass on the floor from the smashed door.

A worker at the store said there were four armed suspects who smashed their way in and took money from the register.

Video from the scene of the burglary at the Chevron ExtraMile location on Pierson St. showed the area behind the counter was ransacked.

Authorities said the suspects used objects to break through windows and doors to get inside. There was no word from Oakland police as to whether the robberies were connected.