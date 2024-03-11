Abandoned cars linger in Oakland's Fruitvale District for months; residents' complaints fall on deaf ears

Some Oakland residents said they've been trying for months to get the city to tow away two abandoned cars on their block. The frustration has led some people to tag those vehicles with profanity to try and draw the city's attention.

Resident Dejannee Cunningham said someone abandoned an SUV in front of her apartment building about a year ago. And roughly four months ago, someone dropped off a red Hyundai Sonata on the same block. Both vehicles are parked in front of 2905 Bona Street in the Fruitvale District

"It's embarrassing, I don't know what to say about it. It makes the neighborhood look bad," said Cunningham.

Not just an eyesore and blight, with multiple apartment buildings on the block, they're taking up valuable real estate.

"It's hard to find parking," complained Cunningham.

One neighbor, who declined to provide her name, said homeless people sometimes would sleep in the abandoned cars. She said that made her family feel unsafe.

That woman said she reported the cars to 311 last year. But the city has not taken action.

Two weeks ago, one fed-up neighbor tagged District 5 Councilman Noel Gallo's name and some bad words on the cars to put pressure on the elected leader and city workers.

"I don't take it personal. And I understand people's frustration," said Gallo, who represents the area. "But at the same time, there's only so much that I can do, and we can do."

He said his staff received a complaint from the neighbors two weeks ago and they immediately flagged the transportation department, which handles abandoned vehicles. But he said many city-contracted tow yards are full and the department is overwhelmed by the amount of abandoned and stolen cars. Oakland police reported in 2023, they recorded almost 14,826 stolen cars.

"Some of the locations where they are towing the vehicles to are full. So we are trying to identify other properties that we can tow the vehicles to," said Gallo.

The city prioritizes abandoned cars that block driveways and streets. Given the lack of staffing and resources, one city worker told CBS News Bay Area the two cars may have to wait longer since both cars are parked correctly on the street.

"I will be there tomorrow morning. Even if I have to get a private company to get it towed, I will get them towed," said Gallo.

Neighbors like Cunningham said they welcome any help to clean up their neighborhood.

"The street sweepers will be able to sweep and clean the street," said Cunningham.

