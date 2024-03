Residents in Oakland neighborhood tag abandoned cars to spur removal Frustrated by cars abandoned in front of their dwellings, some Oakland residents have begun tagging them with obscene messages to force the city to take action. Da Lin reports. (3-10-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv