Oakland police investigate deadly nighttime shooting on Ninth Avenue

A man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood a block south of Oakland's Park Boulevard on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 2700 block of Ninth Avenue at about 8 p.m. to investigate an alert from the city's gunfire detection system.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, an Oakland resident, who had been shot at least once, police said.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was treated by paramedics at the scene but later died at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the OPD tip line at 238-7950. People can also send in videos or photos to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.