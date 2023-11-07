Suspect arrested in Mission District after slow-speed car chase through San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police arrested a suspect Tuesday after a slow-speed car chase in the city, involving multiple officers.

San Francisco police said officers began pursuing the suspect around 2:09 p.m. in the Presidio District, near Richardson Avenue and Francisco Street.

By 2:40 p.m., numerous patrol cars were involved in the car chase as the driver led them through central San Francisco. The vehicle had its tires blown out by a spike strip at some point, and the driver eventually came to a stop in the Mission District.

A driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV being pursued by police in San Francisco, November 7, 2023 CBS

According to witnesses, the driver got out of the car and appeared to be trying to approach another car, which drove away. Video shows him giving up on the car and running away from the scene.

Officers chased after him, and a standoff between him and a crowd of officers ensued near Enterprise Street. The standoff was brief, and it ended with his arrest after police charged at him.

Police have not said what prompted the car chase.

This is a developing story. More details to come.