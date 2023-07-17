Novato man allegedly killed by roommate identified

NOVATO, Calif. — A Novato man killed Friday during an alleged dispute with his roommate has been identified as 47-year-old Ray Allen Mays, according to the Marin County Coroner's Office.

Mays was found unresponsive on the back porch of a Lanham Village neighborhood home, on Martin Drive near Lovejoy Way, around 4:30 p.m. by Novato police officers who were there to investigate reports of gunfire.

Police said he and a dog near him appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and an official cause of death is still under investigation.

Coroner's Office officials said Monday that paramedics determined he was also in cardiopulmonary arrest at the time.

According to police, a gun was found in the home, and his roommate, 65-year-old Paul Dwight, was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of murder and animal cruelty charges.

Dwight is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Another roommate, whose name wasn't released, was arrested and booked on suspicion of obstructing and delaying a police investigation, police said.

The police response to 911 calls about gunfire at the house resulted in street closures and a shelter-in-place order for part of the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Novato police investigators at 415-897-1122.