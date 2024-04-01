Novato 83-year-old begins new chapter in life after getting a pardon from Gov. Newsom

NOVATO — Easter Sunday in downtown Novato brought together families for celebration, but for one man, it marks a particularly special holiday.

Michael Woodson, 82, spent Easter with his son Brian, cherishing a newfound sense of freedom after receiving a life-changing gift from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"This is the actual pardon itself, and this is the work product that you have to do in order to apply for a pardon with Governor," Woodson shared.

Woodson's conviction dates back to 1987 when a Marin County court found him guilty of 13 counts of embezzlement, accused of misusing $13.5 million from 400 investors. He had to spend five years in prison.

On Friday, Governor Newsom granted clemency to dozens of individuals, including Michael, with 37 pardons and 18 commutations.

Woodson is now embarking on a new chapter in his life, and his journey to this moment wasn't easy.

"Once you're in the system, you're in the system. And what happens with so many people that go to state prison is they are completely just pushed away from society," Woodson explained. "That's why so many reoffend because with the felony, you can't be licensed. You can't even get a license to cut hair in California."

It took him more than two decades to clear his name and prove his innocence.

"This was the binder that I gave to the district attorney for Marin to prove all of the recovery of all the money," Woodson recounted, displaying a thick binder filled with documents. "Being able to prove the recovery of 12 million more than we started off with, I believe, is the sole reason that Governor Newsom gave me the pardon."

With the weight of his past lifted, Woodson now hopes to use his experience to help other former inmates reintegrate into society.

"With the pardon, it does give me vindication to some level," Woodson reflected. "Some people will never say, 'Well yeah, you're a crook,' but if you go inside that binder, you'll see that it's very unique."