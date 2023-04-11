Hit-and-run in North San Jose sends cyclist to hospital

SAN JOSE – A woman riding a bicycle has been hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the San Jose Police Department announced they were on the scene of the collision, which took place in the area of North 1st Street and Interstate 880.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries initially deemed life threatening. Police said later in the evening that her injuries were no longer life-threatening and that had been stabilized.

Police did not give a description of the suspect vehicle. Additional details about what led up to the collision were not immediately available.

Monday night's collision was the second hit-and-run in as many days in San Jose. On Easter Sunday, a pedestrian was struck in the area of 11th and East Santa Clara Street, near the San Jose State University campus.

Police said the victim in Sunday's collision, only identified as a woman, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact San Jose police.