Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle near San Jose State

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a vehicle collision involving a female pedestrian Sunday that left the woman with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The San Jose Police Department media relations Twitter account posted about the incident at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 11th Street and E Santa Clara Street near the San Jose State University campus.

Units are currently investigating a vehicle collision involving an adult female pedestrian that occurred in the area of 11th St and E Santa Clara St. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.



Road closures are in place. Please use… pic.twitter.com/x3AP3FaHnt — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 9, 2023

The person who was hit, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Police did not provide any further information regarding their investigation into the collision.

Police said road closures are in place for the current investigation. Drivers are asked to please use alternate routes.