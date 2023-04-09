Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle near San Jose State
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a vehicle collision involving a female pedestrian Sunday that left the woman with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
The San Jose Police Department media relations Twitter account posted about the incident at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 11th Street and E Santa Clara Street near the San Jose State University campus.
The person who was hit, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Police did not provide any further information regarding their investigation into the collision.
Police said road closures are in place for the current investigation. Drivers are asked to please use alternate routes.
