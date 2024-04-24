North Bay man celebrating his 100th birthday is MLB's oldest living former player

North Bay native about to turn 100 celebrated as oldest living former MLB player

Mill Valley native Art Schallock is enjoying his latest accomplishment as Major League Baseball's oldest living former player.

"I came a long way," Schallock told CBS News Bay Area.

Schallock graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1942. He then joined the Navy and served during World War II. When he returned home, Schallock started his career as a professional baseball player.

After several years in the minor leagues, the left-handed pitcher had his contract sold to the New York Yankees in 1951.

"I was thrilled to death, going to the top baseball team in the world," Schallock said.

But in order to make room on the roster for Schallock, New York sent down a young rookie named Mickey Mantle.

"He came back three months later and made quite a name for himself," Schallock said matter-of-factly. Mantle went on to become one of the greatest players in Major League history.

Schallock spent parts of the five seasons in Yankee pinstripes. He was part of three straight championship teams and even appeared in the 1953 series because of his familiarity with the Brooklyn Dodgers lineup.

The 5'9" lefty said he had a sneaky fastball and leaned on his catcher, Hall of Famer Yogi Berra.

"When I got up to the Yankees, he was my roomie because he knew all the hitters in the league," Schallock said of his relationship with Berra and added that there were also some rookie duties he had to take care.

"Every morning, I'd have to go down to the lobby and get him his funny books," Schallock recalled.

These days, Schallock is back living in the North Bay. His room at a Sonoma assisted-living facility is filled with memories from his baseball past, but there is one item missing: his 1953 World Series ring.

Schallock says his late wife of 76 years Dona is to blame.

"My wife hid the thing in the house and then she couldn't remember where she hid it and when we sold the house, it went to the dumps," Schallock said followed by laughter.

"Now those rings sell for about $25,000," he joked.

Schallock will celebrate his 100th birthday on Thursday and every second that he gets to keep the title as baseball's oldest living former player.

"It's a wonderful feeling. I'm glad I'm still here," Schallock said.