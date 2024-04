North Bay native about to turn 100 celebrated as oldest living former MLB player Vern Glenn reports on Mill Valley native Art Schallock about his career with the New York Yankees ahead of his 100th birthday celebration. Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv