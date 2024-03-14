No arrests will be made in Fairfield home invasion sexual assault case

FAIRFIELD – Investigators say no arrests will be made in what was originally a suspected case of home invasion and sexual assault in Fairfield.

Fairfield police started investigating the case back on Feb. 1. A resident reported to police that someone she didn't know forced his way into her home near Grammercy Circle the prior evening and assaulted her.

Extra patrols were initiated for the neighborhood and police gave out a description of the suspect.

On Thursday, however, Fairfield police announced that their investigation into the incident found that the information given to offices and detectives was "incorrect." Police noted that they had identified everyone involved in the alleged incident and determined no arrests will be made.

"Currently, there is no known risk to public safety by any of those involved," Fairfield police said in a statement.

The investigation is now being forwarded to the Solano County District Attorney's Office to be reviewed.