Police increasing patrols after home invasion sexual assault reported in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – An investigation is underway in Fairfield after a case of apparent home invasion sexual assault.

Fairfield police say the victim reported that they were in their home near Gramercy Circle on Wednesday when a man they didn't know forced himself inside and committed the assault.

Investigators believe the man is about 25 years old and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. He also had a short brown beard, police say.

Police are increasing patrols in the area and residents should expect an increased presence.

Residents in the area are also being asked by police to check any home surveillance video they may have and report anything suspicious.