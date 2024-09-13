Niners Faithful support go-slow approach with injured McCaffrey

SAN FRANCISCO -- The 49ers are in Minnesota this weekend as they hope to go 2-0 on the season. They will once again have to do it without their star running back Christian McCaffrey. He's been ruled out with a right calf injury and Achilles tendinitis.

For the 49ers, this is another season with high expectations, especially from the fans.

"I'm excited about it," said 49ers fan Monique Mondragon. "I'm hoping we can make it to the Super Bowl again."

Mondragon's family's love for the 49ers go way back. Her grandfather watched them at Kezar Stadium, her parents had tickets on the 50 yard line at Candlestick and now she makes the trip to Santa Clara to watch her team. When news broke that McCaffrey would miss his second straight week, Mondragon wasn't too worried.

"I'm not concerned," she said. "You know what, I would rather him come back strong and I think he will come back stronger even though he's injured right now."

The 49ers will decide this weekend whether or not to place number 23 on the injured reserve list for four weeks or to keep him on the active roster, hoping he can return sooner. Many fans, though, feel there's no need to rush their running back from his injury.

"It's not panic time yet," Norman Ronabiles said. "It's the beginning of the season. Why not rest him?"

"That's why I'm hoping that the 49ers keep him off to the side for a few weeks honestly," added Eric Jimenez. "He's not going to return for a few weeks, especially after Jordan Mason has been performing. I think they should keep him on the sidelines and keep him healthy until he returns."

In McCaffrey's absence, Mason will get his second start of the year after running through the holes of the Jets defense for 147 yards and a touchdown on Monday night. The third-year back has shown he's more than capable of doing the job but, fans say, in the postseason, it would be nice to have McCaffrey back.

"I would love for his leadership but I don't think you should ever need just one player," Mondragon said. "You need multiple players. Take the team to it. I think that's something the 49ers team has always been about -- the team. It's never been about one player."