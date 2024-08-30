Night Market returns to San Francisco Sunset District for 2nd year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands of people crowded seven blocks of Irving Street Friday evening for the new and improved Sunset Night Market.

"It's long and full of a wide variety of interesting things," said Gear Johnson-Freeman.

Johnson-Freeman and Ava Bailey ran into the market as they were on their way to the bank. Bailey is from San Diego and said there's nothing quite like this there.

"It's a lot of, like, farmers' markets till 2 p.m. type of thing so I was pleasantly surprised to see this open at, like, 5 p.m.," Bailey said.

This year, the night market features more than 50 food vendors and over 100 arts, crafts and retail vendors.

Josephine Skinner and Michael Patrick McAnelly live in the neighborhood and were happy to see the event return after visiting last year.

"The city needs to come back. It needs to find a way to come back. I mean, you go downtown and it's kind of depressing, you know? So we've got to find a way to reinvent ourselves and we always do, right?" McAnelly said.

"I'm Chinese and I think it's, like, really nice and important to, like, share our cultures just at a night market like this, where there's a bunch of different-culture foods and people coming together is pretty nice," said Alexander Yu.

The market is expected to attract thousands of people to the neighborhood.

It's something one neighbor told us he loved to see. His only critique: "Like Taiwan, I would prefer they do it like almost every day. Or at least weekly."

The good news is there is one more date set to host the night market again.

That will be next month on Sept. 27.