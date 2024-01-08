Veteran broadcaster Nicole Zaloumis has nearly two decades of experience hosting various shows and live events. She previously worked for the Oakland Raiders before their move to Las Vegas as a sideline reporter and host of The Silver and Black Show as well as Yahoo! Sports as the host of Fantasy Football Live and the WCC as a basketball correspondent.

In addition to her television and online hosting, she was a full-time host for SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio with her own daily show Left Coast Live. Prior to these jobs, Nicole worked at NFL Network as Host of NFL AM. She joined the NFL Network from Comcast SportsNet New England where she was a main anchor and reporter on the Network's daily show "Chevrolet SportsNet Central."

Prior to CSN-NE, Nicole worked for The Big Ten Network where she co-hosted basketball programming in addition to working as a sideline reporting for several Big Ten football games.

Before working at the Big Ten Network, she worked at Fox Sports Northwest where she anchored, reported and hosted daily shows for MLB's Seattle Mariners, NFL's Seattle Seahawks and Pac-12 football and basketball. Her career stops include Comcast SportsNet Bay Area where she hosted a weekly sports roundtable show and the "Raiders Press Conference Live." Zaloumis worked as a sideline reporter for several games in the Pac-12 Conference in addition to the Network's high school game of the week.

Before that time, Zaloumis worked as a weekend sports anchor for ABC15 in Phoenix, Arizona. Her first big jump to a major media market was in 2004 when she went from the weekend sports anchor at NBC affiliate KOBI-TV in Medford, Oregon to anchoring the weekend sports at NBC O&O WRC-TV in Washington, DC. In addition to her anchoring duties, she also hosted a weekly show for the Washington Redskins.

Zaloumis was born and raised in Danville, CA. She is a 2003 graduate of the University of San Francisco where she majored in Media Studies with an emphasis in Sports Broadcasting. While attending USF, she worked for the university's sports department writing game stories, media guides and providing play-by-play for various athletic events. Zaloumis received a grant for this work as well as the University's prestigious Leadership Award for her contributions as captain and coach the USF Dons Dance Team.

Zaloumis currently resides in her hometown of Danville with her husband and three children. She enjoys traveling, hiking, yoga, house remodeling, cooking, wine tasting, concerts and gardening.