NFL odds: Eagles open as favorites vs. 49ers in NFC championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The San Francisco 49ers are the only thing standing in the Eagles' way of earning another trip to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will host the Niners in the NFC championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, and the Birds opened as home favorites.

As of this writing on Monday, the Eagles are currently 2.5-point favorites (-110) over the 49ers on Caesars Sportsbook. The line opened at 2 on Sunday night. The over-under is set at 45.5.

The Eagles are also 2.5-point favorites on FanDuel and DraftKings with the same over-under line at 45.5.

As a home favorite this season, the Eagles are 7-3 against the spread. Overall, the Eagles are 9-9 ATS this season, including the playoffs.

The Eagles are 9-3-1 as a home favorite since Nick Sirianni became the head coach in 2021.

The Eagles easily covered the 7.5 points they were favored by in their dominant 38-7 win over the New York Giants last weekend.

Meanwhile, the 49ers, who edged the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round to earn a trip to the title game, are 2-0 ATS in the playoffs.

As an away team, the Niners are 3-4 ATS this season. They're 1-0 ATS as an away underdog were 11-6 overall ATS in the regular season, which ranked top five in the league.

Tickets for the NFC title game go on sale on Tuesday.

The AFC championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs is currently listed as a pick-em on Caesars Sportsbook.