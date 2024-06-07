Watch CBS News
Politics

Newsom promotes "Freedom to Marry" ballot initiative at San Francisco event

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Newsom promotes "Freedom to Marry" ballot initiative in San Francisco
Newsom promotes "Freedom to Marry" ballot initiative in San Francisco 01:00

California Governor Gavin Newsom joined other political leaders and LGBTQ+ advocates in San Francisco Friday to promote the "Freedom to Marry" ballot initiative.  

While same-sex marriages have been happening in California for the last two decades, the state constitution still says that gay couples are not allowed to marry.

The ballot initiative would enshrine in the state constitution that all couples have the right to marry, regardless of gender or ethnicity in addition to repealing 2008's Proposition 8, which defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman.   

At the event that was also attended by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and State Senator Scott Wiener, Newsom said this is critically important given the current attempts to roll back LGBTQ+ rights around the country.

"It's a recognition of the urgency of the moment, and states are the front lines of those rights battles," said Newsom. "And that's why it's imperative that states like us step up and assert themselves at this critical time"

The initiative was announced this past February on a date that coincided with the 20th anniversary of when then San Francisco Mayor Newsom performed California's first same-sex weddings, kicking off a legal battle to legalize same-sex marriage. More than 4,000 couples were married in just the first month. 

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 1:40 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.