Newsom appoints Bay Area residents to High-Speed Rail Authority and California Water Commission

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced two appointments of Bay Area residents, one to a state rail authority and the other to a state commission.

Newsom appointed Peter Whippy, of Alamo, to Chief of External Affairs at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Whippy was communications director for the U.S. Committee on House Administration from 2019 to 2023.

The new High-Speed Rail external affairs chief also served as Democratic communications director for the House Administration Committee from 2017 to 2019. He was Communications Director in the Office of United States Representative Zoe Lofgren from 2014 to 2018.

Whippy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The role does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $170,004. Whippy is a Democrat.

Additionally, Newsom reappointed Alexandre Makler, of Berkeley, to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2020.

Makler is Executive Vice President West for Calpine Corporation, where he has held multiple positions since 1999, including Vice President of Strategic Origination and Development and Vice President/Assistant General Counsel.

He earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Economy from the University of California, Berkeley.

This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Makler is a Democrat.