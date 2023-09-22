New suspect arrested in 1987 cold case murder of 6-year-old Vallejo boy

Additional suspect arrested in connection with 1987 cold case murder of 6-year-old Vallejo boy Additional suspect arrested in connection with 1987 cold case murder of 6-year-old Vallejo boy 00:42

VALLEJO – Detectives have arrested a new suspect in a decades-old Solano County cold case murder of a six-year-old boy.

Jeremy Stoner was abducted from near his Vallejo home in 1987. His body was later found four days later on Sherman Island in Sacramento County.

Originally, police arrested a suspect named Shawn Melton and charged him with kidnapping and murder. However, a jury couldn't reach a verdict.

Melton has since been exonerated by new DNA technology, the Solano County District Attorney's Office says.

That same technology has also now identified a new suspect in the case: Fred Cain III.

Detectives say Cain was living in Central Point, Ore.; he was arrested on Sept. 18 and will be transferred to Solano County soon on charges of murder with a special circumstance of kidnapping and sodomy.

"I am so thankful to have such dedicated cold case investigators that no matter how much time goes by they remain steadfast in their commitment to solving these horrific cases," said District Attorney Krishna Abrams in a statement on Cain's arrest.

Abrams said no other information about the case is being released at this time.