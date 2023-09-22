Additional suspect arrested in connection with 1987 cold case murder of 6-year-old Vallejo boy An arrest has been made in a decades-old Solano County cold case murder of a 6-year-old boy. Jeremy Stoner was abducted near his Vallejo home in 1987 before his body was found four days later on Sherman Island in Sacramento County. Originally, police arrested a suspect named Shawn Melton and charged him with kidnapping and murder. Melton has since been exonerated by DNA technology. That same technology has now identified a new suspect in the case: his name is Fred Cain. Detectives say Cain was living in Central Point, Oregon when he was arrested last Monday. Cain waived extradition and will be transferred to Solano County. He faces charges of murder with a special circumstance of kidnapping and sodomy.