New East Palo Alto police chief Jeff Liu rose through the ranks to become top cop

EAST PALO ALTO -- East Palo Alto's new chief of police walks the streets of the city like a local because he is one.

"You know that feeling when you pull into town, and you feel like you are home. That's East Palo Alto," said Chief Jeff Liu.

Hewas recently chosen to the lead the department after a lengthy recruitment and interview process. To Chief Liu, what makes it feel like home are the people willing to join him to make the city better and safer.

And it doesn't matter to him if they own a home or business or live in a shelter, like Dena Balsey.

"We need somebody who understands for us," Balsey said.

On a recent walk through the city, Liu seemed to have no shortage of supporters. He hardly walked a block without people coming up to congratulate him on the street and in restaurants. Some even stopped in the middle of traffic.

Liu grew up in a Chinese-American family in Palo Alto, where his father ran a restaurant. Liu attended Palo Alto High School, where he starred on the football team.

"Growing up in Palo Alto, we had people that come from money. We had kids in high school who showed up on their 16th birthday with a new BMW. That's not me," Liu said.

Liu began his law enforcement career in East Palo Alto in 2000. He served on patrol and led the investigations unit through hard times, when the city's per-capita murder rate was still one of the highest in the nation.

It was during that time when Liu suffered the darkest day of his career. On January 7th, 2006, his friend and fellow officer Richard May was murdered by a suspect after a foot pursuit. May had responded to a report of a fight in the area of University Avenue and Weeks Street.

"He got up to the top of the driveway, saw that Rich had him cornered, and he turned around and shot him," Liu said as he stood in the driveway where May was murdered.

"I asked which hospital they took him to? Stanford? That was when the dispatcher told me that Rich didn't make it," Liu remembered. "My heart sank, tears started flowing and I drove faster than I should have to get here as fast as I could, thinking there was something I could do to bring him back."

From that day on, Liu vowed to put his best foot forward and make his mark on the department to honor his friend.

He became a commander and now, the city's 6th Chief of Police. He is the first chief to rise through the department's own ranks.

Although the violent crime rate is down since the mid-2000s, high-profile incidents like the fatal shooting at Jack Farrell Park last year are setbacks.

Liu says the difference between now and 20 years ago, is that now officers have more cooperation from the community.

"We had five homicides in 2022 and they solved every single one of them, including that park shooting that made national news. We can't make the city safer alone, we need the community, and the community has been stepping up."

Liu also wants to strengthen the department through good hiring practices. He's working to fill four current vacancies to bring the force up to 36 sworn officers.

But he's not just looking for people with law enforcement experience.

"I can teach someone to be a good cop, but I can't teach them to be a good person," he said, noting that he also teaches at the police academy.

Although he doesn't like labels, he is breaking barriers becoming the city's first Chinese-American chief. He admits that at first, his career choice was a disappointment to his parents.

"When my dad was still alive, he wanted me to be a doctor or lawyer. But he said, 'If you're going to be a police officer, at least be the Chief of Police.' So I was able to make that a reality. Hopefully he's looking down and is proud."

It's clear Liu was the popular choice for East Palo Alto. As he faces the challenges ahead to prevent and solve crimes and make the streets safer, he hopes to turn that popularity into progress.

Liu, who has been serving as interim chief, will be officially sworn in on Friday, May 26th at the EPA Center on Bay Road.