New details surface in latest Oakland Police Department misconduct scandal

OAKLAND -- Additional details surfaced Friday regarding the actions of an Oakland police sergeant that led to a scathing report on department misconduct investigations and Chief LeRonne Armstrong being placed on paid leave.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin issued the statement about Armstrong being placed on leave Thursday evening after acknowledging the recent report on the Oakland Police Department violating its own misconduct policies by independent law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong holds a December 29, 2022 briefing on the death of a 2-year-old Ja'Mari Madkins, who was found dead in Napa County on December 23, 2022. Oakland Police Department

"The decision was not taken lightly but we believe that it is critical for the safety of our community that we build trust and confidence between the Department and the public," the statement read. "We must have transparency and accountability to move forward as a safer and stronger Oakland."

The Oakland Police Department on Friday confirmed the decision to put Chief Armstrong on paid administrative leave was made jointly by the mayor and City Administrator Reiskin.

Officials said Assistant Chief Darren Allison will serve as Acting Chief effective immediately.

"Oakland and its Police Department have taken the negotiated settlement agreement very seriously and undertaken a number of steps to improve our systems for accountability and transparency," the statement added. "As part of that resolve, we have to hold officers accountable when they violate the public trust."

The sergeant's first infraction, according to the report, was allegedly leaving the scene of a March 2021 collision he was involved in and failing to report the collision. The sergeant was driving a police vehicle when the collision occurred.

The second infraction involved the alleged accidental firing of a gun in April 2022 in the freight elevator of police headquarters and waiting a week to report that. The sergeant also allegedly removed evidence of the discharge.

Clarence Dyer and Cohen's report concluded in part that the internal affairs division "sought to recast, deflect, and minimize the severity of the officer's misconduct."

That "created an environment that allowed that officer to go on to commit far more egregious and dangerous misconduct" with the discharge of the weapon in police headquarters.

The report said leaving the scene of the collision amounted to a hit-and-run, yet the internal affairs division found that "that the officer had not violated a departmental rule requiring obedience to laws."

Armstrong at a regular briefing allegedly did not allow "extensive discussion" of the collision or request that a video of it be shown.

Instead, Armstrong quickly approved the recommended finding against the sergeant for being involved in a preventable collision but not for the hit-and-run. Armstrong also signed the report of the investigation without reading it.

The new alleged case of Oakland police misconduct is triggering strong responses from those who have worked -- in some cases for decades -- to reform the department.

The Oakland Police Department has been under a federal oversight for more than 20 years since a civil rights lawsuit was filed against the city in 2000.

A group of officers known as the Riders were accused of beating Black residents, planting drugs and falsifying records.

The department had made great improvements in meeting the court-mandated reforms. Now new allegations may set OPD back again.

"There's been a lot and a lot of good work -- so I thought. So I certainly thought I was easing towards the finish line," said attorney John Burris.

Burris was one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit against Oakland in the "Riders" case in 2000.

OPD was on track to end the federal monitoring in May.

"So now we have to stop, reassess, see what needs to be done to prevent something like this from happening. It may not get done by the May period we were anticipating but whatever period of time it takes, we will do it," Burris added.