Police recover $23,000 in Lululemon leggings following theft from Napa store, Oakland crash

NAPA – Authorities released additional details Tuesday following a retail theft at a Lululemon store in Napa that led to a pursuit which ended in Oakland Monday afternoon.

According to the Napa Police Department, officers were alerted about a retail theft that took place at the store on First Street around 4 p.m. An officer spotted the suspects in a vehicle, but the driver did not stop and led authorities in a pursuit.

Police from Napa and American Canyon pursued the suspects to the Carquinez Bridge, at which point the California Highway Patrol took over.

According to the CHP, when the suspect vehicle was on I-80 near Carlson in Richmond, ground units backed off on the pursuit and let the CHP airplane continue tracking the car.

Napa retail theft pursuit ends in Oakland crash. KPIX

CHP said the driver of the suspect vehicle continued to drive recklessly even after Highway Patrol vehicles stopped their pursuit. As the vehicle was traversing city streets in Oakland, the driver lost control and crashed at the intersection of Lakeshore and Beacon, near Lake Merritt.

Four suspects were arrested.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Napa Police said three out of the four suspects arrested were juveniles. Police also said that 200 pairs of leggings from the store were stolen, which are valued at $23,000.

Lululemon leggings that authorities said were stolen during a retail theft in Napa on March 25, 2024. Four people suspected in the theft were arrested following a pursuit into Oakland. Napa Police Department

Initial reports estimated the value of the stolen goods at $2,500.

The suspects have been booked, police said Tuesday. The identity of the adult suspect has not been released.