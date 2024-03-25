4 detained after suspect vehicle in Napa retail theft crashes near Oakland's Lake Merritt

Four individuals were detained Monday after a suspect vehicle connected with retail thefts at the Napa outlet stores was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland's Lake Merritt neighborhood, according to authorities.

According to the Oakland Police Department, just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspect vehicle involved in an accident that was connected to a crime in another city.

Napa retail theft pursuit ends in Oakland crash. KPIX

Chopper video showed CHP, police and first responders surrounding a suspect vehicle that had rolled near the intersection of Lakeshore Ave. and Beacon St. near Eastshore Park by Lake Merritt.

Oakland police did not provide any specific details, other than saying the vehicle was suspected of being involved in a crime that CHP were investigating. There were reports that the car was being driven by retail theft suspects who had fled a burglary from a retail shop in Napa County and that clothing could be seen scattered near the site of the crash.

The Golden Gate CHP office later confirmed that the incident did start in Napa with a retail theft at the outlet stores. CHP said the vehicle was spotted by units from the Napa County Sheriff's Office and a pursuit was initiated.

A short time later, a CHP airplane began tracking the vehicle from overhead. The pursuit continued to the East Bay, but when the suspect vehicle was on I-80 near Carlson in Richmond, ground units backed off on the pursuit and let the CHP airplane continue tracking the car.

CHP said the driver of the suspect vehicle continued to drive recklessly even after CHP vehicles stopped their pursuit. As the vehicle was traversing city streets in Oakland, the driver lost control and crashed at the intersection of Lakeshore and Beacon. Officers arrived at the scene following the rollover crash and detained four occupants.

CHP noted that the information on the pursuit and crash was preliminary and the investigation is still active. Oakland police are handling the investigation into the crash.