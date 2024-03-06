Napa County supervisor races see Alessio win in landslide, other districts are close calls

Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio appears to be winning the race for District 2 representative on the Napa County Board of Supervisors by a landslide with nearly 77% of the vote, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's election.

Alessio had 2,562 votes compared to 766 for her challenger Doris Gentry, a teacher and former Napa councilmember.

Alessio received endorsements from every mayor in Napa County, according to a December campaign statement. District 2 includes the western portion of the city of Napa, Mt. Veeder and the western Carneros area.

In District 4, which includes Lake Berryessa, the city of Napa and Monticello Park, science writer Amber Manfree had a narrow lead with 1,566 votes against Napa city councilmember Pete Mott's 1,392 as of late Tuesday night.

At the time, just 19.3% of that district's registered voters cast ballots.

"This first report contains approximately 40 to 45% of our projected turnout," said Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, "which indicates that overall turnout could be at or near record lows."

In another close race, District 5 Supervisor and board chair Belia Ramos was leading challenger Mariam Aboudamous, an American Canyon city councilmember, by 267 votes as of Tuesday's preliminary results. Ramos first took office in 2017 and is now seeking her third term.

Voters were split on Measure D, which would issue $9 million in bonds to build an early learning center and make other improvements in the Howell Mountain Elementary School District. As of late Tuesday night, the matching totals were 123 yes votes and 123 no votes.

In other measures, voters in two municipalities decided to raise the cap on the amount of tax revenue they could spend.

Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District moved its annual appropriations to $510,000 through fiscal years 2027-28 via Measure U, avoiding a constitutional rule that would automatically snap the limit to its original inflation-adjusted rate.

The town of Yountville also approved a separate Measure U, which set a new annual appropriations limit of $3 million plus growth revenues from the town's transient occupancy tax for each year through 2026-27.

Tuteur said the next report on vote counts will be issued late Friday afternoon and "I hope to have several thousand additional ballots in that Friday count."

Reporting will continue until 95% of all ballots received have been counted, with final certification released the week of March 25.