Nancy Pelosi says husband faces 'long recovery process' from attack injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the day his alleged attacker was formally charged by state and federal prosecutors, Paul Pelosi continued his recovery from severe head and arm injuries suffered in a politically motivated assault inside the family's San Francisco home.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement saying her 82-year-old husband was slowly recovering. He suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body in a violent hammer attack after David DePape allegedly broke into the family home.

San Francisco police said officers responded to the 2600 block of Broadway to a report of a home break-in, at approximately 2:27 a.m., Friday.

When San Francisco police officers arrived, Pelosi and DePape were wrestling over a hammer.

"When officers arrived on scene, they encountered an adult male and Mrs. Pelosi's husband, Paul," SFPD Chief Bill Scott told reporters. "Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

"Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid," he added.

Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi, said Paul "underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands."

On Monday, Nancy Pelosi sent out a news release, updating her husband condition.

"Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes. We are most grateful," she wrote. "Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process."

On Monday, federal prosecutors charged DePape with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

He also was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins followed up, charging DePape with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse and threatening a public official.

He will be held without bail and if convicted faces 13 to life in prison in state prison.

