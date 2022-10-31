DePape: Nancy Pelosi 'leader of the pack" of lies; Wanted to break 'her kneecaps'

SAN FRANCISCO -- During an interview with San Francisco police, David DePape told authorities he decided to break into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home to hold her hostage and break 'her kneecaps' to teach other members of Congress a lesson.

DePape was formally charged with attempted kidnapping and assault by federal prosecutors in the early Friday morning home invasion and violent hammer attack on Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul.

Later on Monday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged DePape with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse and threatening a public officer.

He will be held without bail.

Meanwhile, Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured skull. DePape is also hospitalized and under psychiatric observation.

The federal complaint released details of the SFPD interview with DePape, who has been living in a garage in Richmond for the last two years.

David DePape California DMV

DePape stated to the SFPD that he was going to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and talk to her. If she were to tell Depape the "truth," he would let her go.

If she "lied" in his opinion, DePape told police he was going to break "her kneecaps." DePape told the officers he was certain that Pelosi would not have told the "truth."

In the course of the interview, police officers said, DePape articulated that he viewed Nancy Pelosi as the "leader of the pack" of lies told by the Democratic Party.

He later explained that by breaking her kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.

SFPD also said DePape wanted to use Pelosi to lure another individual. They did not disclose who that individual was. At her news conference Jenkins was asked who that individual was, but refused to answer.

DePape told SFPD that "he did not leave after Pelosi's call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender."

