Naked registered sex offender arrested in Woodside for exposure, making criminal threats

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said a registered sex offender from Mountain View was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly exposed himself and made criminal threats against residents in a Woodside neighborhood.

San Mateo County Sheriff CBS

According to the release issued by the sheriff's office, on Wednesday at around 8:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Martin Lane in Woodside following reports of a naked man who was threatening residents. Arriving deputies quickly made contact with the suspect, later identified as 65-year-old Mountain View resident Bruce A. McHenry.

McHenry, who is aa registered sex offender, was taken into custody by deputies without incident. During their investigation, deputies learned that McHenry had parked his car outside of a residence and was naked. A resident mistakenly thought McHenry was a delivery driver and approached him. McHenry exposed himself and began yelling profanities.

A short time later, a second resident approached the vehicle and McHenry responded by threatening to shoot the person. McHenry was subsequently arrested and later booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for indecent exposure and making criminal threats