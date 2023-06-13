18-year-old Oakley girl identified as victim in deadly mass shooting at Antioch party

Authorities search for suspects in two Bay Area mass shootings over the weekend

ANTIOCH -- The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified the young woman killed early Sunday morning during the deadly mass shooting at an Antioch birthday party.

The coroner's office said 18-year-old Oakley resident Nadia Itzel Tirado was the victim who was shot and killed in the mass shooting.

Antioch mass shooting victim Nadia Itzel Tirado. GoFundMe

According to an Antioch Police Department press release, shortly before 1 a.m. police dispatch began receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a shooting incident at a home on the 3300 block of Sunset Lane. Additional reports indicated that multiple people had been injured.

Officers were told uninvited guests arrived at the gathering and began shooting, causing a panic. Tirado was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the seven other victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

Family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money aimed at covering funeral expenses.

Bob Schaefer, who lives across the street, was awakened at about 1 a.m. by the noise.

"It sounded like four bursts of five shots, so I got up," he said. "Kids were running down the street. Cars were going back and forth and, about a minute later, two cop cars came up with their high beams on," he told KPIX.

A man named Chris was staying with his elderly mother at a nearby house.

"You know, they're running through the yard and all hell's breaking loose," he said. "People are running all over the place and It was chaotic. It was nuts."

Schaefer says he's just biding his time.

"Friends and family are saying, 'Why the hell haven't I moved out of here yet?'" he said. "Hey, four years to retirement. I've survived 23 years, what's another four, huh?"

The shooting is the second mass shooting to happen in the San Francisco Bay Area in just over 48 hours. Nine people were injured Friday night in a mass shooting at a Mission District block party that is still under investigation by SFPD.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Antioch Police department.