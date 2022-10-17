Antioch firefighters find woman's body at scene of fire along trail

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch are investigating a homicide after firefighters discovered a female body Monday morning along a trail in the East Bay city.

Antioch police patrol car. CBS

The body was found about 5:30 a.m. after a small fire was reported on the paved city trail north of Lopez Drive, between Gentrytown Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and arson investigators and police detectives responded to the scene.

No suspects have been found in connection with the death or the fire, police said.

Detectives are working to identify the victim and are interviewing witnesses and residents of the area.