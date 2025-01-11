Muttville Senior Dog Rescue sends supplies to help Los Angeles shelters impacted by fires

Muttville, a senior dog rescue in San Francisco, has been working around the clock to send donations down to shelters impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.

"Diapers, potty pads, anything that can help make it a little bit easier for a dog who's been scared and going through as much as their owners have, their guardians," Alice Ensor, the adoption supervisor at Muttville, told CBS News Bay Area.

She said community members have jumped into action by donating items like dog beds, toys, blankets, towels and food.

"We had 300 inquiries right away. What can I do, what can I help with?" Ensor said.

Muttville is working with the Pasadena Humane Society, along with city and Los Angeles County animal shelters, and the organization sent its first volunteer down to Southern California on Saturday morning.

"Roughly 10 crates in the back seat," Erica Renee, a volunteer with Muttville, showed CBS News Bay Area.

She was on the road all day on Saturday, driving from San Francisco to Los Angeles County to deliver the donation items.

"The fires, it's all just very tragic, it's all just very emotional. Being here in California, I feel for all of those people. And I feel connected to it because I did live in Los Angeles in one of the areas that was impacted," Renee said.

Officials said the Pasadena Humane Society had 300 displaced dogs come in within two to three days. In order to help relieve the overcrowded shelters, Muttville volunteers will be bringing back dogs that were up for adoption before the wildfires to the Bay Area.

"When I heard that we were going to be helping, it was the first time I was happy in days. Because I've had texts from so many friends who have lost their homes or lost everything or, I have one friend who her house is the only one standing in the neighborhood. which is really hard to go back to. And we're all feeling this, I think it's a communal feeling of what can we do to help?" Ensor said.

She also used to live in Los Angeles County, and so is even more devoted to helping out her former home in all ways she can.

"Shelters are going to continue to see that overflow for some time," she added.

Staff at Muttville said they are grateful for the community's help and encouraged neighbors to follow their social media pages as they will have more information on what more is needed. Ensor added that they have dozens of more volunteers who signed up to transport supplies to Los Angeles County in the coming weeks.