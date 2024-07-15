Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 680 near Concord kills 1

At least one died in a multiple-vehicle collision Sunday night on Interstate Highway 680 in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 10:55 p.m., its officers learned that a crash happened on southbound I-680 just north of the Concord Avenue offramp in the census-designated place of Pacheco.

Five vehicles reportedly figured in the collision, including a Volkswagen car, a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Corolla, a Chevrolet Tahoe, and a Honda Civic. The CHP said one of the vehicles overturned, while the Civic was facing the wrong direction when officers arrived in the area.

Due to the crash, lanes of southbound I-680 in the area were closed. The CHP said a center divider wall was damaged due to the collision.