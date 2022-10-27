Mullin, Canepa square off in Democratic battle for Jackie Speier's House seat

As November 8 Election Day approaches, KPIX 5 offers a series of reports highlighting the candidates as well as measures and issues affecting voters.

REDWOOD CITY -- Two Democrats are squaring off in the race for California's Congressional District 15, which includes much of San Mateo County and a portion of San Francisco County.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa and State Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, who are both vying for outgoing Congresswoman Jackie Speier's seat. CBS

Kevin Mullin, a California state assemblyman, or David Canepa, a member and former president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, will replace outgoing Congresswoman Jackie Speier. Speier declined to seek reelection for the seat she has held since 2008.

KPIX 5 sat down for interviews with Mullin and Canepa ahead of Election Day.

Q: Why are you running?

David Canepa: "The reason I am running is because I want to bring the Middle Class back. I've seen what has happened and how I grew up and how people who live here, lived here or grew up here, can't afford to live here. We've got to address the issue of housing. The second thing that I'm running on – I've seen what climate change has done, whether it's through the CZU fire, whether it's through sea level rise around the airport – We need to address climate. It's the issue that's affecting us the most, and my work has really been rooted in solving climate issues.

Whether it's looking at funding one Shoreway, whether it's resiliency planning, whatever it is to make sure that we protect property, to make sure that these fires – the CZU in San Mateo and Santa Clara County, it was just horrific. So, I've worked on fire mitigation, I've worked on making sure that we create safe spaces. So, that is why. The other thing is, too, we have a broken healthcare system. Again, if we have a broken healthcare system, we have all of these rural and urban hospitals that have gone bankrupt. I hope that when I go to Congress that I can fight to make sure that everyone has healthcare access, regardless of the size of your checkbook.

Kevin Mullin: "So, I am running to protect our democracy. I believe our democracy is under attack in red states across America. We need federal protections. We have MAGA extremists trying to undermine free and fair elections in this country. We have election deniers. We have folks in public office who believe in the Big Lie -- that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and it's based on absolutely nothing. We need people in Congress who believe in democracy, who care about democracy, and I've established a track record in the California state legislature on voting rights, ballot access, a whole range of policies as the speaker

Pro Tem of the Assembly to encourage civic participation, and I see real threats to our democracy at the national level.

So that is why I'm running. I'm also concerned of course about climate change, the kind of planet that we're going to leave to our children – I think our planet is in peril. And, we have an economy that doesn't work for everyone. We actually have the lowest unemployment rate here in San Mateo County. We're a hub of the innovation economy, but not everybody is sharing in that economy. So, that requires action at the federal level. That is what has drawn me into this race. I'm certainly honored and proud to have the outgoing Congresswoman Jackie Speier's endorsement in the seat to succeed her. I've worked with Jackie, she's seen me over the last 10 years in the California Assembly, seen the level of effectiveness – and that's why she's supporting me to succeed her."

Q: What isn't working well?

David Canepa: "I think the disparities. I think the disparities of people who can't afford to live in the Bay Area. That's the issue of our lifetime. One of the things I'm proud of is really creating housing that works, right? Housing. San Mateo County next year will be at functional zero when it comes to housing. How did we do that? We've invested hundreds of millions of dollars in creating affordable housing – housing for veterans, housing that takes a property that had 157 affordable housing units and quadruples that.

So really making sure that people who grew up in this area are able to stay here. That's the biggest issue. And here's the other problem. Where has the Middle Class gone? Our police personnel, our fire personnel – they can't even afford to live here in San Mateo County and in San Francisco County. So, the county is addressing housing and making sure that people are able to stay here. That's one thing that I'm particularly proud of, the work we're doing to get to functional zero."

Kevin Mullin: "What isn't working well is, we're in the epicenter of the affordability crisis. So, there's a lot of wealth being generated at the top, but not enough being shared across the board. I am deeply proud of the economy in broad strokes – we have a life sciences sector, we have the San Francisco International Airport, we have a robust hotel sector, we have an enormous tech sector right here in San Mateo County. But that is creating pressures and stresses on average people, and the folks who work in industries surrounding the tech sector – we need to make sure that those folks are benefitting from the economy that we have.

So I see those issues as primary challenges. But along with that affordability crisis that we have, you have to look at the transportation infrastructure. We have made some gains in that regard – I've worked on Caltrain electrification and ferry service in the Bay to make sure there is economic mobility and people can get to work. Those are all important things. But looking at childcare policies and the whole range of issues affecting working families – we see those needs as particularly acute here because it is such a high-cost area in the San Francisco Peninsula. I'm a lifer here – I have grown up here, I've seen the economy evolve here. It is a source of pride, but we're also seeing the negative biproducts of so much economic activity where we can't keep up with the jobs-housing imbalance.

So, so many jobs are being created, but not enough housing units are being created, so people are having to commute from way out of the region, adding to our greenhouse gas emission. So, growing in the proper way. But the federal government absolutely has a role to play in terms of the affordability crisis. When it comes to housing, I think the federal government has been pretty AWOL, when it comes to housing, the low-income housing tax credits – those are features of federal housing policy and not enough is being done to make sure that affordability can be built into projects here on the Peninsula. So, just a few of the things that I want to focus my energy on."

Q: If you win, you'll have big shoes to fill. Jackie Speier has held the seat since 2008. Are you up for the task?

David Canepa: "Look, I'm ready to go. I mean, I've been through a pandemic, I've been tested as president of the Board of Supervisors. While many people ran for the hills because of the pandemic, I'm proud of the county – I'm proud of my leadership in dealing with issues, whether it's vaccinations, whether it's making sure people get tested. In addition, we found out that these disparities have gone on for such a long time, people not having access to WiFi, people who are food insecure, making sure that the restaurants here provide food – to the tune of about $80 million, we helped out restaurants. But what they did was help out our seniors who remember, had to isolate at home. One of the biggest contrasts between my opponent and I is that particular issue. While others were sort of, waiting for things to happen, we told people to shelter in place. We made sure that we led while others were on the sidelines."

Kevin Mullin: "I am ready, and Jackie Speier said so much when she endorsed me, that she believes experience still matters and that I am ready on Day One to succeed her. Now, I'll tell you first and foremost, she's an icon – these are huge shoes to fill. But she trusts me. She has seen me in action the last 10 years in Sacramento, and I think that's a differentiator in this race – the level of experience that I have, demonstrated effectiveness – and I think that shows up in the endorsements.

It's not just Jackie Speier, but the California Democratic Party, Governor Newsom, Speaker Pelosi, over 100 officials from the federal to the state level, and really, grassroots support for this campaign that I'm deeply heartened by, frankly. 75 high school and college volunteers as a matter of fact have come through this campaign learning about politics and running a campaign. It has been heartening to see that engagement. So, we are in a good place in this race, but as they say, you always run as if you're an underdog even if people consider you a favorite. So, my mindset is I'm an underdog and we're just going to keep running hard all the way to November 8th."

Q: Are you ready to represent much of San Mateo County and a part of San Francisco at the national level?

Kevin Mullin: "I believe I am, and my Assembly district which I've represented the last decade, it represents about 60% of the 15th Congressional District, the newly configured Congressional District. So, I have already been representing many of these people in Sacramento. I would say, Sacramento I think is a pretty strong training ground for what I'm going to encounter in Washington D.C. As the speaker Pro Tem, I've been able to manage the business on the floor of the Assembly, reach across the aisle when necessary to get things done and to move the business of the California Assembly through the process.

So I am ready. I've put the time in. I've sort of, been building much of my professional life for this opportunity. I am ready. I will say that there are territories in this district which will be new to me in terms of representation – the southeastern part of San Francisco, Excelsior, Visitation Valley – those areas are going to be new to me in terms of representation. So, we've put a lot of attention there in our campaign. I'm going to put even more attention once I'm in office representing this area and have a district office set up. I want to make sure that those areas that I'm not quite so familiar with, that we give lots of attention to and we really understand the nuances in the different neighborhoods in San Francisco and northern San Mateo County."

David Canepa: "Look, this is not a Congressional seat to be shy. You think about Congressman Lantos, you think about Congresswoman Speier. We have people right now throughout the nation who are really wondering when our elected leaders are going to speak up. Whether it's the insurrection – and I will tell you this, what happened on that infamous date really resonates with me, because I firmly believe that our Constitution, I believe that our democracy, was threatened. Now, my opponent, my opponent, has taken PAC money. This PAC money that was given to him, was given – it's a super PAC – the super PAC that gave him money also funded candidates who don't believe that the insurrection happened.

That's troubling to me and it should be troubling to others. I'm not taking one cent, one cent, of corporate PAC money, meaning, I'm not bought by the corporations. I serve the people. I think it's that sort of difference between myself and my opponent that is huge. There's a huge difference right now in terms of who serves the corporations and who serves our constituents. I've asked Mr. Mullin at a debate to take back, to renounce any PAC money, any super PAC money, I've asked him to take it back. I've asked him to take back the money from the super PAC that has funded people who don't believe in the insurrection, who don't believe.

Mr. Mullin has said he will not denounce it. I've asked him on multiple occasions – he is not going to denounce that money – to the tune of $100,000 to date, in addition, this different PAC funded by the same organization hit me for $20,000. So, I think we always need to realize who's funding these people. We've got to get dark money out of politics, we've got to make sure we get this money out of politics. I'm proud that the money I've raised – we've not taken any, any, corporate PAC dollars."

Q: What would you say your platform is?

David Canepa: "I mean, I think it's really simple. What are we doing around healthcare? We have a broken healthcare system. We have a broken healthcare system. I know what has happened with healthcare. Two big issues, right? I've known that they tried to close our hospital and the county had to come in and help fund that hospital – Seton Hospital. Ironically enough, when they were going to close the hospital, Governor Newsom decided they were going to make that a COVID-19 hospital. So, I'm proud of my work with my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors to get that money, to the tune of $20 million. Second, the healthcare system, we have a pool – it's called Michelson Pool, it's in San Mateo – they've tried to close that pool, right? And the community is coming together. So, when I go to Washington D.C., I don't want to be a bystander, I don't' want to be a back bencher. I don't – I want to make sure that we stand for something, because you need to stand for something. You just can't be there standing for nothing."

Kevin Mullin: "You know, I would say my platform is centered around demonstrating to those folks looking at this race for the first time and comparing candidates – that my experience, that my expertise at the state level has really prepared me for representing this area in Washington. In terms of a policy platform, I really am focusing my energies on voting rights and protecting democracy, working with like-minded colleagues like Adam Schiff and Representative Sarbanes from Maryland who have been leaders on democracy. You know, I'm struck by – just today we learned about the subpoena of President Trump in the January 6th Committee Hearings – we nearly lost our democracy on January 6th, 2021.

I don't know if the public realizes just the level of danger had our institutions not held on that day, and the proper president being seated in the office. We have to make sure something like that never happens again. There are ongoing attacks on our democracy in this country, free and fair elections being undermined. That to me is job number one. But also, climate resilience – we have a generational challenge on our hands – to lead the world when it comes to transitioning to a clean energy economy, energy independence, building an economy that is driven by green jobs and making that transition away from foreign oil. It's going to require Marshall Plan level efforts to deal with that, and huge efforts to just deal with sea level rise right here in California. $150 billion at risk when it comes to property values – if you look at the entire state, because you have the Bay-side issues and ocean concerns with coastal erosion.

So, enormous challenges there. And really, looking at the way our economy works and is structured, and how not enough people are benefitting from the economy we have. I want to work on workforce development issues, which is not a very sexy issue I would say, but it is absolutely critical to people's paychecks that they get training and opportunities to move up the ladders of opportunity, economically. I care about that. We need to rebuild the Middle Class. We actually have data here on the San Francisco Peninsula that the Middle Class is indeed shrinking. We have to rebuild that Middle Class in a meaningful way. So, those are the key issues. And of course, protecting women's rights to reproductive freedom absolutely will be central to my efforts. I believe we need to elect more Democrats in the House and Senate so we can enshrine those protections in federal law, and in the meantime, we'll pass Proposition 1 on this November ballot."

Q: What changes do you plan to bring to the office that has had the same person representing this district for 14 years?

David Canepa: "Look, I'm not Jackie Speier, so I can't be Jackie Speier. I'm David Canepa. So, bottom line is, what Jackie has done – congratulations, we celebrate you, you've had a great and remarkable career. Whether it's from the Board of Supervisors in San Mateo County to the Senate to Congress. I have to be me, and what is me? Standing up for the little person. Making sure that whether it's healthcare, making sure that those who are unhoused that we help them find housing. Whether it's addressing the issues of climate. These are the things.

You know, we talk about here in the Bay Area this schism, the schism of the haves and the have nots. We need to see what we can do to make sure that we're able to bring a Middle Class. How do we do that? We have to make sure that our salaries keep up with these rents, and so, that's the biggest, biggest issue that we're dealing with. So, when I'm in Congress, I'm hopeful that we're going to be able to solve this housing crisis, I'm hopeful that we're going to be able to solve healthcare, I'm hopeful that when it comes to climate that we're going to have to lean in. So, what does that mean on a federal level? That means you're going to have to drive federal dollars to state and local government, and I'm committed to do that because I know at the local level, the county level, how those dollars can be spent. So we talk about housing, looking at a Marshal Bill of Housing, making sure that we get those dollars, right?

I think the second thing we have to look at is the healthcare piece. Do we look at doing healthcare better, because it's not working. I mean, rural bankruptcies, urban bankruptcies, that is extremely important. Let's double down on education. Education right now is absolutely critical. So, we need to make sure we get more dollars into our education system. So, I think when you look at it on the whole, the reason I'm running is because I see in myself some of the challenges that I've had to experience, I've seen the challenges in others, and really making sure that we have as best we can, a society where we're all equal, and we can all achieve that dream, whatever that dream means to each person."

Kevin Mullin: "Boy, that's a great question, because Jackie Speier has set such a high bar when it comes to constituent service. So, in fact, I cut my political teeth if you will, doing constituent case work in her office when she held the same office that I do right now. So, it is a level of constituent service that we are all going to be proud of. I hope to continue much of the Congresswoman's work in this community, but I will put my own stamp on this. I think my issues will be focused on transportation, the affordability crisis, housing – these are things that are important to the district – the Congresswoman has certainly worked on those issues – but I think I'm going to put an additional emphasis on sort of, the day-to-day nuts and bolts economic concerns of my district.

I am – just like Jackie – going to be very much a district-based legislator, which sounds sort of obvious, but I am not going to move my family to Washington D.C. like some members do. My family will be here in our home in South San Francisco. I have a wife who works for the County of San Mateo, I have two twin boys, 4 years old boys, who are in transitional kindergarten, they are going to stay here in the district. I'm going to come home, should I be fortunate enough to be elected, I am going to come home every weekend to make sure I stay in touch with my constituents, town halls, coffees, I want to continue much of the work that Jackie has established. So, she has set an extraordinarily high bar that I hope to meet."

Q: Say you're elected. What is the first thing you'd do in office?

David Canepa: "I think the first thing we have to do is, we really need to kind of, figure out what we're going to do relative to, I think climate, right? I think climate is – I mean, I have two issues. I think climate and the healthcare piece, right? And then the other thing is, I think we talked about it earlier, what do we do to get money out of politics? There are some things that have been happening at the federal level that have really – that's why you're seeing unheard of amounts of moneys being directed at these Super PACs. That limits our democracy. Let's get the money out of politics and let's focus on the people we serve – and the people that make these contributions – but to get back to your question, I really think we need to look at healthcare. I see all the things that are happening at the rural and urban level. I'd like to join the caucus around healthcare to really figure out what we can do to fund a system that works so everyone has access to healthcare."

Kevin Mullin: "Well, the first thing you when you're elected is set up a staff. I'll be hiring my district director. I have an existing staff now as a state Assembly member in my San Mateo district office. First and foremost, it's about setting up a structure so there is no lapse in constituent services, whether it's Social Security issues or Medicare or the range of federal agencies – immigration issues – there should be no gap in service of the constituency here in the 15th. Setting up my district office doesn't sound extraordinarily exciting, but it's absolutely crucial to the role of representing the district. So, that's job number one, setting up my district office – I will of course be setting up a Capitol office in advance of being sworn in on January 3rd – all of that is voters willing. I'm not looking too far ahead because the reality is, this election is yet to be determined. The voters will decide who is representing them come January 3rd in the 15th Congressional District. I certainly hope that is me."

Q: What kind of challenges do you expect you'll run into as a rookie member of the U.S. House of Representatives?

David Canepa: "Well I think urgency is important, right? I think urgency to do the right thing. I think we do have a delegation here, a Bay Area delegation. But I think really standing up in Congress – and you can ask Congresswoman Speier how many bills she has passed. I don't think they're hundreds – it's typical for all Congress people, rightfully so. This district needs a voice. We need a voice to stand up against the radical right. Now, not all Republicans are bad. There are Republicans where we can work on issues, whether it's infrastructure, whether it's on the budget. But the Republican Party, some of them, when it comes to – they don't believe in the vaccine, or some of them say, hey look you know what we don't believe what happened on the insurrection – that's going to be tough. That's going to be tough.

But you know what? I've had the ability over the years to work with colleagues who've had very different experiences than me and very different opinions. But when I go to D.C., I want to hold true our Bay Area values. Our San Francisco County and San Mateo County values. So, whether it's LGBTQ+, whether it's making sure abortion is legal and stays legal. Those are the issues I want to fight for – a woman's right to choose – these are the issues of our day. We've seen the Supreme Court erode away all of our rights – the ones that are important, whether it's abortion, LGBTQ+, and there may be more. I want to stand up and stand loud against that, and at the same time, find opportunities to work with others to move legislation forward. But you have to remember this, you're not going to get all the committees you want in the beginning because that's just how the caucus is, right? There's, to be quite honest with you, there's sort of a hierarchy, right? But I would argue this. There are some members right now who are very, very effective in using their platform. I want to do the same thing."

Kevin Mullin: "Well I think there will be heavy-duty challenges as a freshman incoming member in a seniority system. I certainly hope that the Democrats maintain control of the Congress. Even as we speak, I think fortunes are moving in the direction of the Democrats – to do that remains to be seen. The outcome of that will determine, I think, what kind of setup there is going into office. But, I think that I am ready on day one to be a voice for this district. Should for some reason the House of Representatives go Republican, I have actually demonstrated working across the aisle. It's a relationships business. To be effective, you have to build relationships in the institution. I think my training ground in Sacramento has prepared me for my rookie year, should that come to pass."

Q: Why should voters choose you?

David Canepa: "Look, I think there are several reasons. One, when it comes to leadership, and this is what differentiates myself from my opponent, is that I've been tested. We went through this pandemic three years, and we continue to go through it. All of these sorts of challenges – I made sure, working with our health officer, working with others, the small business community, working with a plethora of people, to stand out and make sure that we made decisions based in science. These were hard decisions, difficult decisions, and local officials had to rise to the occasion. Some didn't, some didn't. But that's neither here nor there. But when my county and our constituents called upon us – looked upon us – I think we've demonstrated leadership. Second, I'm not taking corporate PAC money, meaning I can't be bought. I think that is a huge, huge difference. Now, my opponent on the other hand, with all due respect, he's taken corporate PAC money. He's admitted that. I can't reconcile owing these corporations when I serve the people of San Francisco and San Mateo County."

Kevin Mullin: "My pitch when it comes to deciding between myself and Mr. Canepa – the differentiating factor is the level of experience. I do believe there is something of a stature gap here. While I respect Mr. Canepa's work at the county level, and he is certainly running an aggressive campaign, I have demonstrated an ability to deliver for my district – 60 bills signed into law, major dollars brought home to my district. I know how to work effectively in a legislature the size of the of the California legislature, and I was in the leadership of the legislature. So, I really believe that experience still matters. Jackie Speier said as much when she endorsed me, that she has seen me in action for the last 10 years representing this area already. So, it'll be an extension of the track record I have already developed.

I'm hoping that the voters look at these two candidates, consider that yes while we are both Democrats and we both consider ourselves pretty progressive individuals, that there is a differentiator in terms of level of experience and also who is supporting these individuals. The endorsements that I have really speak to that level of support. And, the grassroots support that we've been able to garner with volunteers – 150 volunteers total, 75 of which are high school and college youngsters – this has been heartening to me to see the grassroots support unfold here in this race. So, I am excited. I am excited to run hard all the way to November 8th. Hopefully we are successful, and I'm looking forward to representing the area."