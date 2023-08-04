Mountain lion spotted in Yountville in latest sighting

YOUNTVILLE - A mountain lion was spotted in Yountville on Friday morning, the town advised its residents.

The mountain lion was seen near Jefferson and Madison streets at 6 a.m.

The town is assuring residents that though such sightings are rare, the creatures are native to the area and may occasionally venture close to residential areas.

Should anyone come into contact with a mountain lion, there are several "'dos and don'ts."

Do not approach the animal and try to remain calm. Mountain lions are more apt to saunter away if they do not perceive a threat. However, the town recommends maintaining eye contact with the big cat, speaking calmly, and trying to make oneself look larger by raising one's arms and standing tall.

If that doesn't work and the mountain lion approaches with aggression, the town recommends making noise by shouting and throwing objects to deter it from coming closer.

People should back away slowly and never turn their back and run, but should protect children and pets by keeping them close and never letting them play unattended, especially during dawn to dusk, when the animals are most active.

Mountain lion sightings were reported earlier this week in neighboring Sonoma County, including in Petaluma, Cotati and Rohnert Park. In January, a child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County and had to be rushed to a trauma center. The 5-year-old boy survived.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion is encouraged to report it to the Napa County Sheriff's Office at (707) 253-4451.

