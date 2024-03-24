Family releases identity of brothers involved in deadly NorCal foothills mountain lion attack

1 killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Northern California foothills 1 killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Northern California foothills 03:03

GEORGETOWN - The family of the two young men who were attacked, one fatally, by a mountain lion in Northern California are thanking the community for the outpouring of support they've received since the incident.

In a statement, the Brooks/Welsh Family and Wyatt Brooks also identified the two young men as 18-year-old Wyatt Jay Charles Brooks and 21-year-old Taylen Robert Claude Brooks.

"Taylen and Wyatt grew up in Southern El Dorado County where they enjoyed hunting and fishing together, almost daily. These two young men being as close as any two brothers could be, lived a full energetic life enjoying the outdoors," the family said in their statement.

Both were avid outdoorsmen.

"A brother is a friend given by nature. These two brothers were driven by nature," their family stated.

Taylen (left) and Wyatt Brooks. Brooks Family

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) confirmed Sunday that the mountain lion euthanized after a deadly attack in the Northern California foothills was the same one from the attack since the DNA samples collected from the scene matched the samples taken from the lion carcass.

Taylen Robert Claude was killed in the attack. Wyatt Jay Charles has severe injuries but is expected to survive; he is now recovering at home, his family says.

This is the first deadly mountain lion attack in California in 20 years.

The 18-year-old made the call to first responders for help after his 21-year-old brother was dragged off by the mountain lion.

First responders rushed into the forest, just outside of Georgetown near Darling Ridge Road and Skid Road.

CDFW started shooting and scarring off the cat that was crouched near the body of the brother who was dead.

Hours after the attack, CDFW was able to locate that mountain lion somewhere in the remote area and kill it.

"The cougars are all over where I live four miles up country," said Thomas Granat who lives in Georgetown. "We hear them all the time in the summer screaming at night."

How rare are deadly mountain lion attacks?

People living in Georgetown said they are fully aware of the dangers the predators pose.

"You see their droppings, you see their footprints," said Melinda Smith who comes up to Georgetown often from Grass Valley. "I go to the river all the time and I have never seen one, but that does not mean they are not there watching you."

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said the last deadly mountain lion attack in the county was in 1994, so this is rare.

"From myself, from the sheriff's office, from the sheriff himself all the way down, we're extending our condolences to the family of this tragic event," said Sergeant Kyle Parker with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

"You just got to know when you go out in the woods, you are not the apex predator anymore," said Granat.

CDFW is confident they got the right cat, but people are confident there are more out there.

"This is their land," said Smith. "We are encroaching on their land, so we should be respectful of the animals."

No one in the town will be forgetting about the killer cat anytime soon.

"There is going to be a big outpouring from the community and a memorial for the kid," said Scott Plowman who lives in Georgetown.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is still investigating everything that led up to the deadly attack.

CDFW said it was a male mountain lion about 90 pounds, in good health. It took them hours to track it down and kill it.

Forensic scientists will continue analyzing necropsy results to determine whether there were underlying health conditions for the mountain lion.