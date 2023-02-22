Mosswood Meltdown confirms full line-up for festival's 2023 edition

OAKLAND -- Organizers behind the Mosswood Meltdown on Wednesday announced the full line-up for this summer's garage festival including reunited riot grrrl groups Bratmobile and Mika Miko and more.

Late last year, the festival confirmed the initial bands for the 2023 edition including feminist punk icon Kathleen Hanna returning to headline the summer festival with her band Le Tigre as well as an appearance by reunited local electropunk band Gravy Train!!! as well as Albuquerque-based indie pop band The Rondelles, Bay Area garage-rock treasure Tina Lucchesi and her latest group the Total Babes and the return of New Orleans favorites Quintron & Miss Pussycat.

Mosswood Meltdown 2023 poster Mosswood Meltdown/Janelle Blarg

Newly announced acts include riot grrrl icons Bratmobile -- playing the trio's first public performance in over 20 years -- reunited LA band Mika Miko who will be playing their first show in a decade, kinetic Bronx funk veterans ESG, early hip-hop/electro act J.J. Fad, SF punk pioneers the Avengers, returning festival highlight Snooper and more.

Offering up two full days of unhinged punk mayhem on the first weekend in July, the festival put on by Bay Area garage-rock promoters Total Trash Productions will once again be hosted by iconic film director John Waters. Headliner Le Tigre is the Devo-influenced electronic-rock group Hanna formed after her groundbreaking punk band Bikini Kill split up in 1997. While the trio has only performed sporadically since going on an extended hiatus a decade into their existence, most recently they served as one of the headliners for this year's This Ain't No Picnic Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasedena.

Pairing the band with Bratmobile's momentous return to the stage is sure to make this year's Meltdown a destination festival this summer. The Mosswood Meltdown being held on July 1-2. Tickets and more information is available at the festival website.