More rain forecast for already saturated Bay Area starting Tuesday night

More rain is coming to an already saturated Bay Area Tuesday night and is expected to heighten the risks of minor flooding and mudslides, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest risk of flooding will coincide with high tides Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and will be primarily focused in low-lying areas along the San Francisco Bay and North Bay shorelines.

Another round of rain is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This is a much weaker system with only minor impacts expected. The greatest focus will be along the coastal ranges with lesser amounts in the rain-shadowed valleys. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pZWq7uFCjK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2024

Rainfall from the next system will be less than previous days and range from a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch in the coastal ranges, a quarter of an inch to a third of an inch in the North Bay Valleys and San Francisco, with less than a quarter of an inch elsewhere. Drying conditions are expected by early Thursday morning as a ridge of high pressure will build across the region in wake of Wednesday`s system.

Some light rain will remain possible late week over the North Bay, but drier conditions are anticipated elsewhere.

The latest round of rain comes after a particularly wet weekend that ended with the heaviest rains the Bay Area has seen so far this winter arriving Sunday night into Monday morning. Parts of Guerneville and Santa Cruz were flooded.

"Outside of the North Bay where rain will again be possible throughout late week, drier conditions develop by Thursday and will persist throughout the upcoming weekend," weather service officials said in a statement.

The next period of rain could roll into the region along with an unsettled weather pattern by the middle of next week.