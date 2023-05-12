Montgomery High in Santa Rosa locked down after student seen with gun

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa placed Montgomery High School on lockdown Friday morning after a student was reported being seen on campus with a handgun, authorities said.

Initial reports from the Santa Rosa City Schools public information officer indicated that shortly before 11 a.m., it was reported to staff at Montgomery High that a student was spotted with what appeared to be a gun in their waistband.

Montgomery High at 1250 Hahman Drive went into lockdown around 10:55 a.m., police spokesperson Sgt. Christopher Mahurin later said.

Santa Rosa police were immediately notified and officers responded to the campus to conduct an investigation and search of a classroom. Students were also being interviewing, according to the public information officer.

Police later confirmed that there was a report from student who said they saw another student with a possible handgun, though it appeared the student was "just showing off the handgun, not necessarily that they were threatening anyone." Police said the school resource officer isolated the reports to a single classroom.

Students in that classroom were searched, but police did not find a firearm. Police said a couple of students were detained, but officers were unsure who exactly was seen with the gun.

The investigation is currently ongoing, police said.

It is the same school that was shaken by tragedy earlier this year when a 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed on campus during a fight.

Family members told KPIX the teen who died was 16-year-old Jayden Pienta. The school has been dealing with issues of violence between students and weapons being brought onto campus since the fatal stabbing in March.