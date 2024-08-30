Monterey County, public sector union reach tentative agreement

Members of Monterey County's largest public sector union have reached a tentative agreement with county representatives on a new three-year contract, averting a potential strike.

The deal, which must be ratified by members of Service Employees International Union Local 521 and approved by the county Board of Supervisors, includes a 12% pay increase, recognition of Cesar Chavez Day as a paid holiday, and greater contributions from the county to employees' health insurance, according to the union.

A strike authorization vote by the union that was set to conclude on Thursday was called off after the agreement was reached.

The union represents about 3,500 county employees, including health care staff at Natividad Medical Center, 911 dispatchers, social and behavioral health workers, and road and maintenance crews.

The local union said in a press release that it was the largest pay increase for its members in about 20 years.

"Our proposals to address health care costs and the vacancy crisis finally broke the logjam with management," said Harriet Stevens, SEIU 521 Monterey County chapter president.

"From public safety and child protective services to behavioral health support and road maintenance, our new agreement overcomes long-standing issues like health care and wages which will strengthen our ability to stabilize retention and build up a thriving Monterey County workforce," Stevens said.

The agreement would recognize Cesar Chavez Day as a paid holiday on March 31, starting in 2025.

The 12% pay increase for all employees would be phased in over three years and workers with more than 10 years of employment would be eligible for additional raises of between 2.5% and 5.5%.

Alicia Metters, a Monterey County social worker and SEIU 521 regional vice president, said county employees wanted to reach an agreement that ensured Monterey County was one of the best places they could raise their families.

"As county workers and members of this community, we have a responsibility to safeguard and expand the life-saving services our neighbors rely on -- this new agreement invests in that commitment and I'm proud of the selfless unity we showed to achieve it," Metters said.

Ariana Hurtado, Monterey County's assistant director of human resources, said in a statement that the agreement would improve recruitment and retention.

"The county believes this agreement invests in the county workforce and addresses key concerns raised by the union on behalf of employees while providing a competitive package that will help with recruitment and retention of employees. The county values its workforce as its greatest asset and looks forward to continue collaborating with SEIU Local 521, and all employee groups, in the future," Hurtado said.

The union is scheduled to vote on the contract next week. The county Board of Supervisors will consider the contract after it is ratified by the union.