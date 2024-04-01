Monterey Co. deputies injured in altercation with suspect at bar on Easter weekend

PAJARO, Monterey County – A man has been arrested and two Monterey County sheriff's deputies are recovering from injuries following an altercation with a suspect at a bar over the Easter weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the bar and nightclub on Porter Road in the community of Pajaro around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, following reports of a man who tried to get into the business.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a guard was kicked by the suspect before leaving the scene.

As they investigated, a man matching the suspect description entered the bar and walked towards the deputies. The deputies tried to detain the man, but he resisted until additional officers from the Watsonville Police Department arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez of Royal Oaks, was taken into custody. Gonzalez is facing multiple charges, including felony resisting an officer, felony criminal threats, felony battery with serious bodily injury, misdemeanor battery on a police officer, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor battery.

Two deputies were taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as "significant." The sheriff's office said Monday that the deputies were treated and released.

Deputies said Sunday's incident is the second in less than two weeks in which deputies were injured. On March 19, inmates at the Monterey County Jail attacked three guards.

The guards were treated and released from the hospital. Five people are facing charges in the attack.

"This demonstrates the level of danger that our deputies are subjected to each day that they put on the uniform to protect our communities," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies said Gonzalez is being held on $50,000 bail.