Inmates attack guards at Monterey County Jail; 3 deputies injured

Three sheriff's deputies were injured over the weekend after they were allegedly attacked by prisoners at the Monterey County Jail, authorities said.

The incident began about 6 p.m. Sunday when two deputies responded to reports of a prisoner getting a tattoo from another inmate, which is against jail rules, in the K-block housing unit.

One of the prisoners backed up and pushed away from the deputies, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

"Without warning 4 more incarcerated persons rushed in and surrounded the deputies and began to repeatedly hit them with closed fist," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

During the melee, one prisoner allegedly took a deputy's baton and hit the deputy with it on the head and back.

More deputies arrived and ordered the prisoners to the ground. One of the inmates, however, allegedly threw the deputy's baton and hit another deputy.

Order was restored a short time later, the housing unit was searched and narcotics were found, according to the sheriff's office.

Two of the injured deputies were taken to a hospital via ambulance, and one was taken by a patrol vehicle for injuries suffered in the attack.

All three deputies were treated and released from the hospital.

Five inmates will face additional charges related to the attack, the sheriff's office said.